Witnesses sought to Fishbourne burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a house in Fishbourne.

According to police, offenders entered the semi-detached property at Blackboy Lane overnight between Friday 7 April and the following morning and stole a handbag, alcohol and the keys for a family car.

They then drove the car, a grey Peugeot 307, away and it was later found abandoned in Leigh Park, Hampshire, police added.

Detective constable Gavin Percival of the community investigations team based at Bognor Regis said: “If you saw anything suspicious or know who is responsible please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 283 of 08/04. You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk).