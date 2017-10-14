Crucial supply donations for foodbank set to combat hunger

A foodbank has received donations of much needed supplies from Asda Selsey.

The store, located at Wave Approach, made a donation worth £400 to Chichester District Foodbank, consisting of products that are in high demand including tinned fruit, vegetables, fish, pasta, sauces, juices, and toiletries.

Chichester District Foodbank is a project founded by the local churches and works together with community groups towards stopping hunger in the local area. Chichester District Foodbank has four foodbank centres, of which Selsey is one and they meet once a week at Selsey Methodist Church on Fridays between 4-6 pm. The other centres are found in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth. The organisation provides three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Martyn Compton, general store manager at Asda Selsey, said: “The work that the volunteers at Chichester District Foodbank do is fantastic.

“The team and I are really pleased that we’re able to support them with this donation, and in turn help out those in the local area.”

Lisa Allinson, a volunteer at Chichester District Foodbank, said: “Each day people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill. A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks like ours helping to prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems.

“We’d like to say thank you to the team at Asda Selsey for this donation towards the Chichester District Foodbank, we really appreciate it and it will help us to support families and individuals living in Selsey and the surrounding area.”

For more information on Chichester District Foodbank visit chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.