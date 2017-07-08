Cygnets celebrat Sugarcraft success

The Bognor Regis Cygnets group is celebrating several successes after entering the regional British Sugarcraft Guild Exhibition, held at Brighton racecourse.

Their table ‘All the Fun of the Fair’ was awarded Gold standard. The carousel horse in the centre of the display was created by Cygnet Hannah Budd, also won the Best Exhibit trophy.

The regional exhibition is held every two years, and the Bognor Regis Cygnets entered as defending champions.

The Cygnets are the children’s section of the Bognor Regis branch of the British Sugarcraft Guild and have been in existence since 1991. The Cygnets, aged between seven and 17 years, meet throughout the year to practise a range of sugarcraft and cake decorating techniques.

The adult group are also active, enthusiastic sugarcrafters who meet on the first Thursday of each month at the Community Centre, Chalcraft Lane and were awarded a bronze certificate at the Brighton Exhibition for their ‘Red, Black and White’ themed cake.

