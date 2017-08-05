Darts competition to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research

A dart competition is set to be held at Chichester Snooker Club.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, August 12, will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. The fundraiser will comprise of a group stage and a knockout competition and a raffle with some prizes to be won from businesses in the Chichester and West Sussex area.

All proceeds from the Darts Competition will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

Adam Judd, organiser, hopes to raise at least £500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this number is expected to rise to over 1 million by 2025.

Rebecca Futrall, South East regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Adam for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. This event is really important and personal to him so I hope he gets all the support he deserves. Dementia affects a huge proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to defeat dementia sooner.”

For more information, contact Adam Judd on 07504863301 or arjudd1994@gmail.com.

