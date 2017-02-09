Date set for Crawley Town's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Bognor Regis Town

Crawley Town will play Bognor Regis Town in the semi-final of the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday, February 21.

It will take place at the Sussex FA headquarters at Lancing, kicking off on their 3G pitch at 7.15pm.

The winners of this match will book their place in the final against winners of the other semi-final Eastbourne Borough v Crowborough Athletic or Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reds reached the last four courtesy of a 3-1 quarter-final win against Whitehawk, following wins in the early rounds against Langney Wanderers and Horsham YMCA.