Developer appeals non-decision on 100 Shopwhyke homes plan

An appeal has been lodged against Chichester District Council for not determining plans for 100 homes on land south of Oving Road.

The proposal for Oving Park forms a separate application to the 585 homes already approved in the Shopwhyke Lakes plan.

Numerous objections have been filed by residents since the 100 house was submitted last July with concerns as to infrastructure and amenities.

Plannign officers asked for another six weeks to decide the application in light of landscaping concerns, but the revised deadline of December 9 has been exceeeded.

Commenting on the plans, Oving Parish Council expressed concerns as to traffic with the Shopwhyke Lakes homes set to double the population in size.

“All the vehicles from this area will be forced to use either the Portfield or Bognor Road Roundabouts if the Oving Traffic Lights are closed as planned.

“This is claimed as a “new Neighbourhood” of Chichester but it will isolate the new residents in Oving Park from Chichester.”

Other objections highlighted the site not being allocated for development and noise concerns.

A decision will now be made by the planning inspectorate on behalf of the Secretary of State.

