Diggers delight children from the Cooperative nursery

Children at the Cooperative Childcare, situated in St Richards Hospital, are enjoying seeing diggers as they arrive each day.

The youngest children are building towers, toddlers are using cardboard boxes to make dens and our oldest children are really getting into the part! Grace and Isla dressed up to dig, build, manoeuvre and position construction equipment, just like the workmen.

