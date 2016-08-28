Diver lost at sea

A diver has been lost at sea after a five-hour search by the coastguard and RNLI near the coast of Selsey and Bognor Regis.

The coastguard in Dover requested both Selsey RNLI lifeboats to launch at 3.48pm yesterday after the dive boat Huntress 4 reported a diver from the vessel had failed to resurface after a drift dive.

The volunteer crew mustered and both boats launched at just after 4pm and proceeded to the position given by the dive boat which was three miles north east of the Selsey lifeboat station, the RNLI said.

Both Littlehampton RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the incident.

The Huntress 4 and the charter vessel Final Answer also assisted in the search, the RNLI added.

The RNLI said the weather was calm, with smooth seas and hazy sunshine.

The area was comprehensively searched by all units with unfortunately nothing found, it said.

At 9.10pm all the search units were stood down and returned to their stations.

