Do you have family heirlooms that need some care and attention?

BBC2’s The Repair Shop, which was filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, is looking for damaged family and community heirlooms for their second series and objects of special significance at Christmas time for their festive special.

The series follows a team of passionate and skilled crafts people who restore damaged objects of sentimental value.

In the first series, the experts worked side by side in a barn at the museum as they fixed, repaired and breathed new life into objects brought in by members of the public.

The experts are drawn from different disciplines, such as furniture repairers, metal workers, mechanics, ceramicists, clock makers, picture conservationists, and up-cyclers, restorers and fabricators of every ilk.

A ragged teddy bear given to a grandparent decades ago, a damaged sleigh that once decorated the town square, a favourite train set a parent would like to pass on to their child Christmas morning, anything of personal sentimental value or importance to a community can be repaired and preserved for generations to come.

The team is especially eager to restore a sleigh that could decorate a town at Christmas time and to repair damaged items for the second series.

If you have a precious object you’d like repaired please email {mailto:repair@ricochet.co.uk |repair@ricochet.co.uk|email} or call 01273 224829