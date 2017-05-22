Dog dragged by mini-bus through Slindon in ‘dreadful ordeal’

A pet dog has suffered ‘serious injury’ after being dragged behind a mini-bus in Slindon when its owners forgot it had been tied to the back, police have confirmed.

The dog, reported to be a golden retriever, was said by a witness to have been dragged for nearly half a mile through the village on Saturday afternoon and was only released when its collar snapped.

A number of horrified people were said to have witnessed the ordeal, including children aboard the mini-bus, the witness said.

When the dog’s owners realised it was not in the vehicle they returned to find the animal is distress and rushed it to the vets, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A dog was seriously injured after it was dragged behind a mini-bus when its owners forgot that it had been tied to the rear of the vehicle.

“The dog was found by a passer-by in School Hill, Slindon, at 12.14pm on Saturday, May 20.

“In the meantime, the owners had realised their pet was not in the vehicle, retraced their route, come across the dog and rushed it to a vet.

“It is now recovering from its ordeal.”

The spokesman added: “Police have spoken to the owners, who left their contact details with witnesses and acted quickly to get treatment for their pet.

“Following consultation with the RSPCA, it has been judged that it was a dreadful set of circumstances with no malicious intent and consequently, no further action will be taken.”

