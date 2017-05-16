‘Don’t close our only pub’, Whyke residents say

People fighting to save Muchos Nachos from closing gathered at the Whyke pub and restaurant on Friday.

A number of groups are angry that the new owners of the historic building plan to convert it to five new homes.

The family who have run the Mexican restaurant for eight years say they only found out when a notice of the planning application appeared outside.

Many expressed sadness on the Observer Facebook page last week. Carolyn White said: “It will be a sad day if this lovely building is closed and demolished. I worked there in the early 80s, and it was a great community-minded place.

“Sadly though, as much as it pains me to say it, if things have gone this far, it’s as good as a done deed.”

Angela Anthony added: “It’s a brilliant night out! Great food, live music and very child friendly.”