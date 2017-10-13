Don’t dine alone with Lunch Club

Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester is helping to tackle loneliness in the community by inviting anyone who would usually dine alone to join in for Lunch Club every Wednesday, followed by activity taster sessions.

It is hoped that the weekly offer of a free meal in good company will help reduce the feeling of isolation that some older people in Chichester are facing on a daily basis.

Diners will be treated to a lunch prepared by the chef and served in the home’s dining room between 12.30pm and 2pm. Diners will have the chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food. They are then welcome to join them for one of their afternoon activity sessions such as quizzes, bingo, musical entertainment until 4pm.

The home’s Head Chef is highly trained in cooking up dishes for individuals with a range of dietary needs and preferences so, if diners are unable to eat what is on the menu or simply don’t like it, the kitchen staff are on hand to provide tasty alternatives.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Marie Forrester, general manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: “This year, my team decided that they wanted to do more to help those who feel lonely or cut off from the rest of the community, especially older people who we know from experience find themselves feeling this way all too often. We really hope that by inviting people to join us for lunch on Wednesdays, we can help people to meet new friends and enjoy good conversation in a warm, homely environment.”

Anyone is welcome, though spaces may be limited, so the home asks that you get in touch beforehand on 01243 536652 so they are able to plan for numbers and are aware of any dietary requirements.