Don't miss our free, exclusive Goodwood Revival magazine

It's Revival time this weekend and we've teamed up with Goodwood for a great 60-page guide to the event.

The magazine includes a foreword by Lord March, features on many of the expected highlights of the three-day meeting (which begins on Friday), a timetable and an aerial view of the famous motor circuit.

There are various ways you can get your hands on a copy of the magaizne. They're available now in the following Chichester city centre outlets - The Foundry, The Chantry, Glorious Spa Co, Trents, Novium Museum, Chichester library (first floor) and Good News newsagents.

In Bognor you can get one at the Bognor Observer / tourist information centre, and from tomorrow they'll be available for people boarding the shuttle buses to Revival from Chichester railway station.

In addition, you'll be able to get a copy at Revival.

Happy reading... and happy revving

