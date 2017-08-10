Donald Trump entry listed for Bognor Birdman

Organisers have revealed details of some of the competitors due to take the plunge for Bognor Birdman this weekend.

Two entries on the list are looking to take inspiration from American president Donald Trump.

Ron Freeman, pictured at the 2017 Birdman. Image: Derek Martin DM16140533a

These include a duo from London who are using the event, which this year sponsored by The Cheeky Panda, to mark a 40th birthday.

Christopher Walsh and Tim Slingsby, who will be jumping in the Kingfisher Class on Sunday, have chosen Trump V Jong-Un as the theme.

Meanwhile Tom Ewing a banker from Essex, who is also set to fly with a friend in the same heat, is said to be deciding between either Donald Trump on Airforce1 or Sven the Reindeer from Frozen.

Spectators should also keep an eye out for Pink Panther and Inspector Clueso, Beauty and the Beast and Robin Cooper from Chichester – raising money for United Response – who is considering being Batman or the King of the Horseflies.

Sam Penny pictured with part of his flying machine. Pic: Derek Martin DM17737122a

Last year’s winner, Ron Freeman, is also set to return.

He is a professional hang-glider and paraglider instructor from Northumberland who cites studying Peter Pan as the reason he bought a hang-glider.

Having flown for Great Britain for six years and as a former World Team Hang Glider Champion (1981-1985) with 4,500 hours flying time, Ron is one to watch.

He’ll have competition from another former world champion Tony Hughes.

Tony won the European Hang Gliding Championship in Milau, France and Vaga, Norway and is a frequent participant at Bognor.

Meanwhile in the Leonardo da Vinci class there are high hopes for Yapton’s Samuel Penny.

As an aeronautical engineer and last year’s winner, he’ll be looking to hold on to the trophy with Zephyrous 2, his second pedal powered machine.

Are you heading along? Let us know what you make of the event, send views and images to news@bognor.co.uk