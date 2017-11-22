Donation to continue community kindness in Selsey

“She was 91 and living on a mattress, it was devastating to see,” Terry said.

Plumber Terry Stevens said he was on a call out to help with a kitchen sink when he met an elderly lady in Selsey and felt moved to help her.

He said what began as a social media post about her situation soon snowballed as people asked what they could give by way of support.

A justgiving page set up by Louise Latchford raised £700 but after the elderly lady was given a reclining comfy chair to sleep in, curtains and other practical gifts, she told fundraisers she had everything she wanted.

Now the leftover money has been donated to a community group to support other people in the area.

On Friday, Terry and Louise presented £500 to Danny and Julie Kelly, from Selsey Community Forum.

Terry said: “It was quite overwhelming at the beginning, people saying I can give this and that and a few organisations have donated stuff.

“[The 91-year-old] is over the moon.

“She’s happy with what she’s got and we wanted to make sure the rest of the money went to good use.”

Selsey Community Forum is a collaboration of groups running projects from a radio station to dementia support activities and youth clubs.