Double celebration for care home

Colten Care’s Wellington Grange has marked its first birthday whilst celebrating being named among the top homes in the South East.

The double celebration came after the home was named one of just 20 care homes from a field of 3,118 in the South East to receive the accolade by reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Chichester Mayor Peter Budge; home manager Clare Gibson (right) and resident Irene Allen celebrate the first birthday of Colten Care's Wellington Grang

This is based on actual reviews from residents, friends and relatives. Wellington Grange scored 9.9 out of a maximum ten.

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “Wellington Grange proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in South East England.

“It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.”

Clare Gibson, home manager, hailed the result as testament to her staff’s hard work, saying: “We couldn’t have asked for a better present to celebrate our first birthday.”

Staff, residents and relatives celebrate the first anniversary of Colten Care's Wellington Grange at a special garden party

Chichester Mayor Cllr Peter Budge, who officially opened Wellington Grange in 2016, was guest of honour at the special anniversary garden party.

He congratulated staff on the home’s successful first 12 months and cut a celebratory cake.

Cllr Budge said: “Colten Care enriched Chichester by opening Wellington Grange and the home has been a great addition to the city.

“I have been very impressed by Colten Care’s charitable works and also support for the community in so many ways, from sponsoring Chichester Rugby Club to their involvement with the Chichester Festival Theatre.

“I congratulate Wellington Grange on its first birthday and wish every success and happiness for staff and residents for many years to come.”

More than 70 people attended the garden party which had the theme ‘Number Ones’ ranging from number one hits played by a jazz band to drinks with ‘one’ in their titles.

Wellington Grange was family-owned Colten Care’s 20th home and its first in Sussex.

The home, by the corner of Broyle Road and Wellington Road, provides residential, nursing and respite care services.

Facilities at Wellington Grange include an in-house cinema, hairdressing salon, spa room, Brandy Hole library, Royal Sussex Dining Room and Sandpiper Bistro.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.