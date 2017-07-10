Driver’s £230 bill from A27 blowout

A car enthusiast’s ‘great day at Goodwood’ was ‘spoiled’ when he said his car had a tyre blowout on the A27.

Chris Skinner said: “I was heading west following a visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “Travelling in the fast lane I literally had nowhere to avoid as the subsidence in the road covered the whole fast lane.

“Hitting the pothole at 65mph, the thud through my car was ridiculous and has blown out my front left tyre.

“So far my bill is £230 for a new tyre, my vehicle is now being transported to BMW to check the wheel alignment and suspension for damage. “A great day at Goodwood spoiled by the shocking maintenance of the A27.

The Observer’s Time to Fill campaign is calling on Highways England to urgently repair the A27 west of Chichester.

Chris, from Cardiff, added: “I can see why you have a campaign as the roads were just as bad as last year.”

