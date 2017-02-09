Dutch company responsible for balloons washed up on Aldwick beach say they don’t harm wildlife

A large amount of balloons washed up on Aldwick beach in the storm, angering local environmental activists who said they are a danger to wildlife.

Aldwick resident Kimi Stewart discovered an assortment of balloon pieces and strings on the popular beach on Sunday.

Balloon strings caught up in seaweed

Kimi, a representative of Surfers Against Sewage who started the Beach Clean Brigade, said: “I’ve never seen so many balloons on the beach and the strings were caught up in the seaweed.

“The string especially can get wrapped around animals’ necks like fishing lines, or be ingested - it’s really deadly.”

Kimi sent the Observer pictures on Twitter, as did TJ Boardhire, which helped clean up.

Merken Media, the Netherlands company which released the balloons on January 19 as ‘PR activity’, said they were 100 per cent biodegradable.

In a statement, it said: “There has never been given any proof that latex balloons kill wildlife otherwise we would not have released them in the first place.

“We highly appreciate that people are active in the field of sustainability and a green environment as we support this important cause for our planet as well.”

Kimi said the beach ‘doesn’t look very good at the moment’ due to debris washed up by Storm Doris.

