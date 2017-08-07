E-fit released following attack of boy in Bognor

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attack in Bognor Regis.

The incident, on July 23, saw a 12-year-old boy punched to the ground by a man who then kicked him as he lay there, police said.

Sussex Police E-fit following attack in Bognor

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who noticed the man or who may know who he is.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 5’ 7”, of average build, with short, greying hair and a beard. He was wearing a navy blue short-sleeved t-shirt with a patterned front, grey or blue shorts and possibly flip-flops on his feet.

They are asked to phone 101, quoting serial 787 of 23/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website here.

