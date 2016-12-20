East Wittering firefighter completes Santa cycle challenge for charity

A firefighter and fundraiser has completed a 22-mile Santa cycle for charity – and his twelfth challenge this year.

Alex Mould and his colleagues from East Wittering Fire Station took to their bikes on Sunday, December 18, dressed as Father Christmas for a mass cycle ride.

A total of 14 cyclists joined in on the event, and the team enjoyed cheers from the public throughout their route from East Wittering to Chichester and back again.

Alex said: “I’m delighted to have completed my 12/12 challenge this year, and to finish it off in such festive style made it even more enjoyable.

“There was a lot of laughter and a great feeling of excitement when everybody met in the morning to dress up for the ride, the cheerful mood carried on throughout the day.

“The support this year has been incredible and I’m really looking forward to making sure Alex’s Adventures keep growing year on year.”

Alex’s Adventures started in 2014 when Alex and his family sadly marked the 10th anniversary of his sister Melissa’s death, who suffered from cystic fibrosis.

In honour of his sister, Alex set himself the target of completing ten different challenges in ten months that year.

The project was a huge success and this year Alex has undertaken his most ambitious endeavour to date – 12 challenges in 12 months.

Alex was awarded special recognition at this year’s Observer Community Awards.

He continued: “It’s so important to me to help raise awareness of the devastating impact cystic fibrosis has on sufferers and their families.

“My sister was my hero and everyday was a struggle for her, so when I decided to do these challenges I wanted them to be tough, and to also include the family.”

This year, Alex’s challenges have spanned land and sea, including a 24-hour row-a-thon, an eight-day hike along the North Downs Way, the National Three Peaks challenge and an alternative triathlon of cycling, horse-riding and kayaking.

Alex has raised nearly £8,000 for charities Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Firefighters Charity to date, and you can donate by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/alexs-adventures.