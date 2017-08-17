A-level results: The Regis toasts ‘best ever’ grades

Sixth form students at The Regis School are today celebrating ‘best ever’ A-level and level 3 vocational results – adding to the Bognor school’s significant increases in recent years.

Overall, half of all grades achieved were the top A*-A grades, while 65 per cent were awarded the top A*-B grades and 82 per cent attained A*-C grades.

Some of the Bognor school's high achievers

At A-level, 49 per cent of grades were awarded were A*-B, a rise of 15 per cent from 2016 and double the percentage from 2015.

At A*-C, there was also a significant rise to 71 per cent, a rise of 13 per cent from 2016.

Among the very highest achievers was Connor Gormley, who achieved an incredible three A* in English literature, history and government and politics.

Connor intends to study English at Exeter University and said: “I am ecstatic with my results!

The Regis principal Mike Garlick and Connor Gormley

“I would give The Regis School Sixth form five stars if it were on Trip Advisor!”

Esme Picton achieved A* in sociology, A in history and B in English literature and intends to study English at Leeds University.

Esme said: “I am really happy and overwhelmed with my results.

“I felt really well supported by my teachers and have really enjoyed my time in the sixth form.”

Students happy with their results with head of sixth Mrs Hook

Bailey Patten achieved A* in photography, A in art and C in product design who intends to study product design at Brighton University.

Julie Malinowska achieved A in maths, B in chemistry and B in history and intends to study law at Warwick University.

“I am highly surprised but in a good way about my results.”

Students achieved particularly good grades in specific A-level subjects at A*-B including: 100 per cent further maths; 82 per cent history; 80 per cent English literature; 75 per cent art & design; and 73 per cent mathematics.

Vocational performance saw continued outstanding performance with 83 per cent of all grades equivalent to A*-A; 94 per cent achieving A*-C equivalent grades and a 100 per cent pass rate overall.

The school’s Sports Academy continued to produce outstanding results, with 36 distinction stars (D*) and seven distinctions (D), health and social care achieved 15 D* and 2 Ds, and performing arts (including Music) achieved three D* and three Ds.

Alex Ralf achieved triple D* in PE and D* in drama and intends to study sport at Southampton University.

Emily Jays achieved D* in PE and at A-level, grades B in history, B in sociology and D in psychology. She intends to study history at Manchester University.

Ross Girling achieved triple D* in PE and intends to study sport at Chichester University.

Siobhan Hook, head of sixth form at The Regis School said: “These best ever results are well-deserved by an incredibly hardworking and able year group who have shown an outstanding commitment to their studies.

“I am immensely proud of them and would like to wish them every success in their chosen university and career choices.

“I am confident that they will continue to excel and make a significant contribution in their chosen fields.”

Principal Mike Garlick added: “Our sixth form students have once again showed that hard work pays off and I am delighted that their commitment and talent has been recognised in these results.

“These grades will allow them to go on to university or high-level careers of their choice.

“We continue to offer a diverse range of level 3 courses that meet the needs of our students and our results in A-level and vocational courses show our continued and significant year-on-year improvements.

“We have a popular sixth form at The Regis School and these results demonstrate the very positive outcomes that our students are able to achieve here.

“I congratulate all of them and thank our staff for the significant contribution they make to ensuring ‘the best in everyone.”

