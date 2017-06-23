Air raid shelter will bring history to life

Pupils at Fishbourne Primary School have been given a replica Anderson shelter to help with their history lessons.

Six trainee teachers from the University of Chichester organised the project as part of their module called Making Change Happen.

Fishbourne CE Primary School pupils outside the Anderson shelter

The shelter was built and an allotment garden created with the help of year-two pupils.

Charlotte Green, one of the student teachers, said: “Having this extraordinary creation in their own playground will benefit the children, as they are able to empathise with the brave people who lived through World War Two, allowing them to see realistically the struggle of rationing and protection during the bombings.

“The shelter will enable children to hear noises of the sirens and bombs while also allowing them to see how little luxury was provided within a shelter. The allotment garden will help children be involved in the rationing process as they have the special opportunity of growing their own rations.”

Parents provided tools and manpower, while local businesses supported the project by donating the materials needed.

Head teacher Naomi Day said: “The team of students from the University of Chichester have worked so hard and we are truly appreciative of everything they have done - planning, fundraising, delivering a brilliant piece of real life, memorable learning for our young people.”