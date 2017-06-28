Budding estate agents impress in property project

Pupils have produced a property brochure for their dream West Wittering home.

The project was set for children in years three and four at West Wittering Parochial CE Primary School and they took to the task with great displays of determination and imagination.

To help them, Ben Green, partner at Henry Adams in East Wittering, visited the school armed with property brochures.

Ben and his community liaison co-ordinator colleague, Dee Tickner, encouraged the children to imagine their individual dream homes and to consider the key features they would like to include in their brochures.

The results were innovative, creative and sometimes surprising. Ben returned to the school to award trophies and medals to the worthy winners.

He said: “The standard was exceptionally high this year. Many children displayed maximum effort and personal achievement, which is fantastic to see.

“In the end, it was a very tough call to choose only four children to win prizes. We thought everyone had something original to offer and I’m sure we have some budding estate agents, graphic designers and architects of the future in this class.”