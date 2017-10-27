Chichester College students to learn from catering experts

Catering and hospitality students will lay on an exclusive dining experience in a pop-up evening at Chichester College, guided by industry experts.

Nick Sutherland and his team from the Chichester-based Sussex Pub Company will provide them with a real industry experience and teach professional skills at the college’s 64 Restaurant and Bar on Thursday evening, November 2.

Mr Sutherland said: “It is especially important now in light of Brexit for employees to work with colleges in the uk, to help the young adults of today gain the necessary knowledge to thrive in the future.”

Under the leadership and guidance of The Sussex Pub Company’s executive chef, Oz, pastry chef, Shaun and a team of senior managers who have offered their time, the students will be preparing, producing and serving a four-course set menu, encouraging them to learn about local Sussex produce, suppliers and how the industry operates.

There is a diverse list of guests are attending, consisting of local business owners and directors, produce suppliers, education heads and career advisors, Chichester councillors and local press.

The Sussex Pub Company has thanked its local suppliers for contributions and donations towards the event and for ‘investing and devoting their time to the next generation of people within the industry’.

For further information or help support the event, call or email marketing manager, Kate Pinder on 01243 771444 or kate@purchasesrestaurant.co.uk