Directors visit school to discuss funding

Bishop Luffa directors visited the school to show support for better funding as part of the WorthLess? campaign.

They wanted to talk with pupils and staff about the impact of the current financial situation facing schools, as well as celebrate recent awards.

Bishop Luffa School has been nationally recognised for its exceptional 2016 performance by the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT). The awards recognise that the school is in the top ten per cent of non-selective schools nationally for attainment and the top 20 per cent for progress.

Nigel Hoggarth, chairman, said: “There is a fantastic feeling of calm and purposefulness here.

“Teachers and pupils clearly love their school and the SSAT awards demonstrate how successful they are. But they also spoke movingly to us of the extra pressures that come from larger classes and reduced resources.”

The awards were presented to business manager Mark Nicholds at a celebration in London, held to draw attention to the work of high-achieving, improving and innovating schools and teachers.

Sue Williamson, SSAT chief executive, said: “It’s my great pleasure to commend Bishop Luffa School on their excellent 2016 performance and to have the opportunity to highlight and share their great work to ensure the success of every child.

“SSAT’s Educational Outcomes award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at Bishop Luffa School.”

The directors also spent time on a tour with year nine pupils and listened to teaching and support staff about the impact of funding cuts.