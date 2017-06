Little artists were encouraged to be creative in a colouring competition.

Willowdene Nursery in Tangmere teamed up with Miller Homes Southern, which is building the Bader Heights development close to the nursery, and encouraged children to design their dream home.

Oliver Battrick, four, won first prize of a Toys R Us voucher.

He said: “I did it very carefully, and I put the ladder on the house and pipes underground.”