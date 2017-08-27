International students surprised shoppers with a flash mob performance in Chichester city centre.

Starting with just one man, the performance gradually built to include a large group from CLAC, a family-run summer language school.

Entitled Sax, the flash mob was organised as part of the Cambridge Language and Activity Courses programme at Great Ballard School and Slindon College. Students who attended Film Academy were joined by teachers from the language school for the performance in East Street.

CLAC directors Anne and William George said in a joint statement: “We have had a successful flash mob in Chichester and we were really happy to bring smiles, joy and happiness to our students, teachers and local community through this very popular CLAC flash mob.”

Student dancers featured came from across the United Kingdom and many other countries, including Sweden, Luxembourg, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Holland, Italy, Greece, Norway and Russia.

Last year, CLAC organised a tuck shop to raise money for Chestnut Tree Hospice children’s hospice and one of the teachers had his head shaved, taking the total to just over £650.

Anne and William said they wanted to do something completely different this year.

A film of Sax was directed and choreographed by Jerome Apolda from France, with music by Fleur East.

Camerawork by Nick Kaloudis and Oggi Tomic from Bosnia-Herz and English student William George was edited by Jonathan Howard, working with Oggi.

They showed the reaction on shoppers faces as one by one, the dance team grew.

Watch the full performance at www.clac.org.uk/clac-does-sax-flash-mob-2017

CLAC runs summer activity courses over four weeks, with a focus on language learning for children aged eight to 17.

Children from all over the world come together to have lessons in the mornings and then in the afternoons, they play sports or do arts and crafts. They also go on sightseeing trips, have parties and do many other fun activities.

The CLACE programme has been running at Slindon College since 1998 and at Great Ballard since 2012.

Details of enrolment are available on the website