GCSE results: Maths passes go up at The Academy Selsey

Students at The Academy, Selsey were happy and relieved as they picked up their GCSE results, with maths pass rates up on last year.

Under the new marking system, 63 per cent of pupils achieved the pass grade of 4 or higher in maths, compared to 59 per cent last year.

Ben Miles and his mum, Amanda Miles. GCSE results 2017 The Academy Selsey.

Head of maths, Mark Kryrillou said he was ‘very pleased’ with the results, as students said they were happy to have secured the crucial grades to move forward.

Joseph Johnston plans to go to Bishop Luffa Sixth Form to study maths, further maths and computing after achieving three As, two Bs, 6/5 (B and C) in English and the new top grade 9 in maths.

He said: “I was working towards a 7 in maths and I got a 9, which is amazing.

“I was also surprised to do well in English. I expected 4s but I got a 6 and a 5, then just Bs and As.

Joseph Johnston GCSE Results 2017 The Academy Selsey

“I’m feeling really good.”

Other high achievers included Ben Miles, who achieved an 8 in English literature, a 7 in English language and a 7 in maths, along with two A*s, three As and B.

His mum Amanda was there when he picked up his results and said she was very proud.

“The teachers expected him to do well but he was never that confident. I’m over the moon,” she said.

Amber Slavin and Jordan Roberts. GCSE results 2017 The Academy Selsey.

Ben, who volunteers 16 hours a week at Brent Lodge wildlife rescue centre, wants to become vet and is planning to study chemistry, biology and maths at Chichester College.

He said: “I like working with animals more than humams. I’m glad to be going.”

Lily Winsor, Emily Curd, Georgia Smythe and Erin Craig were among those happy to have got what they needed to move on to courses at Chichester College and the Havant and South Downs College.

Lily said she was happy to have passed maths, physics and chemistry, while Erin was overwhelmed by her results, which were better than she expected.

Josh Nicholson. GCSE results 2017 The Academy Selsey.

“I can’t even say what I’m feeling right now,” she said.

Erin said she planned to study law, physics, and English literature.

Some students spoke of the challenge of having to complete coursework lost in a fire at the school last year.

Josh Nicholson, who achieved a 7 (grade A) in maths, two As, a B, a C and two Ds, was most surprised and delighted with his 8 (A*) in English language.

“I didn’t do that well in the mocks, I don’t know what I did!” he said.

“I could’ve done better in art. It wasn’t fun considering we had to cram two years’ worth of work into one year.

“I’m pleased to have passed my other subjects, so I’m happy.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a burst of happiness inside me just waiting.”

Headteacher Tom Garfield said he was very pleased with student’s results.

He said: “I think it’s what I’ve been saying all year, how delighted I am with the resilience that these students have shown and all their efforts and perseverance and how they haven’t looked for excuses and what they’ve done, their results today are a recognition of that hard work.

“Last year was difficult. What we’re able to do this year and what I hope we achieved last year was for this to be about the young people and their results, it’s their successes, it’s their hard work.”