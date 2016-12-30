Good result for Little Learners

Little Learners Day Nursery has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

The nursery, in Upper Bognor Road, was visited by inspector Claire Watson, who reported children were making good progress and staff had high expectations of them.

Ms Watson highlighted the way older children had developed their maths skills and the efforts made by staff to role model positive language and behaviour.

The nursery caters for tots as young as 12 months. Ms Watson said the babies gained “good skills” and they and the older children were “emotionally ready” for the next stages in their learning.

