GSCE results: Felpham Community College on ‘cloud nine’

Students were on ‘cloud nine’ as they celebrated their GCSE results at Felpham Community College today (Thursday).

A college spokesperson said particularly pleasing was the attainment in the new English GCSE (78 per cent graded 4 to 9) and maths GCSE (73 per cent graded 4 to 9).

The new GCSE grade 4 is equivalent to a grade C and these results match the school’s best ever results last year.

Other subjects that achieved especially well this year were biology (100 per cent A to C), chemistry (100 per cent A to C), physical education (98 per cent A* to C), Spanish (100 per cent A* to C), statistics (100 per cent A to C) and textiles (100 per cent A* to C).

A large proportion of the year 11 students exceeded expectations and there were a number of exceptional results, the college said:

Oliver Pearce – 9 in maths, 8 and 7 in English, 8A*s and 1 distinction*

Isabella Fenton – 7, 7 & 7 in maths and English, 6A*s, 1A and 1 distinction*

Jack Miller – 9 in maths, 7 & 7 in English, 6A*s, 2As and 1 distinction

Kieren Milne – 9 in maths, 8 & 6 in English, 5A*s, 2As and 1 distinction*

Bethany Dugdale - 8 & 8 in English, 7 in maths, 2As*s, 3As, 3 distinction*

Amy Elvidge – 8 in maths, 8 & 7 in English, 6A*s, 1A, 1B and 1 distinction

Owen Mawbey – 9 in maths, 5 & 6 in English, 6A*s, 1A, 1B and 1 distinction*

Jacob Vandriel – 8 in maths, 7 & 7 in English, 4A*s, 2A, 2B and 1 distinction*

Mark Anstiss, headteacher, said: “We are very proud of all our students’ achievements today.

“Obtaining these results takes hard work, perseverance and commitment.

“These results provide our students with an opportunity to access our academic sixth form and provide a firm foundation for university or work in the future.

”Staff and students have worked unbelievably hard.

“I would also like to thank our parents and the school governors for their support and commitment to our school.

“Last year we were in the top 20 per cent of schools nationally for student progress since primary school and this year we are likely to be placed even higher with these results.

“In a time of real turbulence in the examination system, with a very wide range of qualifications being taken, it is very pleasing that our students have done so well.”

Felpham Community College has an open evening for year 6 students on Tuesday, September 26, at 6pm and open mornings over the following days.

If you are interested in joining the school sixth form from this September please see the school website for more details and contact the school to arrange a meeting.

