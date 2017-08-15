Healthy Message-on-a-Bottle for children

A pre-school has teamed up with a new business to teach children the importance of drinking plenty of water to help aid their concentration.

Fishbourne Pre-School and the newly established Message-on-a-Bottle, also based in Fishbourne, gave a personalised water bottle to every child heading off to primary school at the end of the summer term.

Message-on-a-Bottle founder Mandy Hine said: “We need to think about drinking water from bottles that can be refilled straight from the tap and reused rather than buying ‘one use’ plastic bottles that have to be thrown away as they should not be refilled.

“Our personalised water bottles are BPA Free, CE Marked and Food Safe and children love to have their names on the bottle as it makes it fun!”

The pre-school chose the Red Star Design on the clear bottle for their leavers.

