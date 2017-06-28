Media students plan 24-hour broadcast

Students are preparing for a 24-hour live broadcast, raising awareness of mental health.

The Felpham FM project has been described as a huge challenge, which is exactly what the team wanted to mark the three-year anniversary.

Dale Manning, Felpham Community College’s head of media, set up the student-led journalism network, which includes a variety of podcasts.

As it has come such a long way, reaching more than 1,500 subscriptions, the students felt they should take on a large challenge and suggested a 24-hour live broadcast.

The team quickly recognised this live stream could be used to promote a just cause, so they decided to support the mental health charities Mind and Calm.

Mr Manning said: “The aim is to break the stigma surrounding mental health and gather donations to allow these charities to continue their work, which the students feel is so important.

“A 24-hour live broadcast is a huge challenge and the school’s media department has been tireless in setting up the equipment necessary to complete such an undertaking. The deputy network manager, Jessie Moon, has also worked to create posters and organise the podcast hosts.”

The team felt a stigma was attached to mental health illnesses and a silence surrounded the subject, so they developed the tagline ‘it’s time to talk’ to help promote the message ‘to combat mental health problems, we must first discuss them’.

From midday on Saturday through to midday on Sunday, there will be uninterrupted podcasts and interviews with people involved in mental health, with a 9pm watershed.

There will also be a gaming stream running alongside, involving tournaments and play-throughs.

Donations are welcome at www.gofundme.com/felphamfm-mhz

Follow FelphamFM on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates or visit www.felphamfm.com for more information.