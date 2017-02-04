New Keeping it Local charity partner announced

The Cooperative Childcare in Chichester has announced a new charity partnership with Cancerwise.

The Keeping it Local partnership was announced yesterday and will be launching in February with some fundraising events, which will be revealed very soon.

Senior nursery manager Sharon Bowell and Kim Orton from the St Richard’s Hospital nursery, met with Lisa Joy and some of the Cancerwise team during a relaxing music session to discuss how the nursery will be able to support this Chichester-based charity over the next two years.

Sharon said: “We are hoping, with our members’ help, to raise some much-needed funds but also to offer some hours of volunteering at fundraising events, leaflet dropping, etc., to help raise the profile of this incredibly important, much-needed service in Chichester.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Lisa to the nursery for a visit soon, when she can meet the rest of the team.”

