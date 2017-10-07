PICTURES: Brinsbury prize winners at Ardingly

Floristry students have been recognised for their efforts at the annual Autumn Show and Game Fair at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

The entries from Brinsbury Campus at Chichester College won praise as part of the South of England Agricultural Society’s Student Assignment Awards on Sunday.

Hannah Poole came second with her impressive assignment of spring flowers

Hannah Poole came second in the Level 1 category with her impressive assignment of spring flowers.

In the Level 2 category, Athene Maher came second and third place went to Bethany Parker, having both produced studies on colour relationships.

Nicola Frisby also received a certificate for her study in colour relationships, entered in the Level 2 category.

The students were presented with prizes by Michael Lambert, the society’s deputy president, and agricultural education expert Geoff Gregory, who judged the competition.

Carole Hayward, vice chairman, said: “We have been so impressed with the standard of entries in all levels this year, from colleges across the south of England, with projects that demonstrate a high commitment from students willing to go the extra mile in their studies.

“Working in partnership with colleges, schools and other businesses, the society hopes to inspire other young achievers to come into an industry that is rich with diversity and opportunities – it is absolutely crucial that we encourage and support our next generation of UK farmers and food producers if we want them to move positively into the future.”

The society funds the Student Assignment Competition, which is open to all students studying at land-based colleges in the region and is designed to encourage individual research, to improve knowledge and develop study skills and forms.