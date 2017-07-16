PICTURES: Chichester High School prom

Chichester High School’s prom saw 230 year-11 students enjoy the culmination of all their hard work this year.

Students started to arrive from 6.15pm on Friday, June 30, in a wide variety of transport, including some arriving in an ice cream van.

Chichester High School year-11 students having fun in their finery

They were greeted by teacher Martyn Tilling, who escorted them from their vehicles towards the red carpet.

There, they were met with a huge round of applause from all the family members who had come to see them in their finery.

After a photo stop with Tracey Waller, marketing and publicity co-ordinator, and welcoming music from younger members of the school community, they went into a welcome drink.

Tracey said: “The students were amazed by the transformation of the Kingsham Gym and Hall, which twinkled with lights from the star cloth.

“The prom committee had done an amazing job decorating the areas with the chosen colour theme of gold and black.

“The students sat down to a lovely meal, which included a mix of salads and barbecued meat, with delicious desserts.”

The prom committee gave out an array of fun awards, including best bromance and staff picking the best-dressed boy and girl – not an easy task as the outfits were amazing.

After dinner, the students danced the night away to the fantastic DJ Si in Kingsham Hall.

The students had a wonderful evening, thanks to the prom committee with Mrs Furtado and Mrs Read make the event so spectacular.