PICTURES: Parklands School leavers’ ball

Primary school pupils said a colourful farewell at the Parklands School leavers’ ball.

Teachers joined students in celebrating the last day of term and the last day at the Chichester school for the class of 2017 on Tuesday, July 25.

Parklands Leavers' ball 2017. Pictures by Graham Franks

Year 6 teachers Alison Sole and teaching assistant Mrs Feast and the team at Parklands School put on an amazing leavers assembly for all the family and friends to enjoy.

The event included some creative dance moves by staff and pupils and each leaver was presented with a memory stick including years worth of photos from their various classes and trips over their time at the school.

A suitable send off was had by all and the following day, the class all got together again for a graduation party at Lavant Village Hall including a fabulous glow disco.

All the children had an amazing time and are left with some fantastic memories from their time the school.

