Praise for ‘inspirational’ leaders as school club is rated outstanding

Staff at a before and after school club said they were overjoyed after being rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

CCs Out of School, which is based at Parklands Primary, in Durnford Close, was inspected in January and the findings were published on Wednesday (February 8).

In her report, inspector Loraine Wardlaw described the group’s managers as “inspirational” and the behaviour of the children as “impeccable”.

CCs was launched in 2014 by Clare Lawrence and Carolyn Ambler, who both have more than 20 years’ experience working in the childcare sector.

This was the club’s first Ofsted inspection, and Clare said: “It’s wonderful to receive this accolade. This is what Carolyn and I have been dreaming of since we set up the business in 2014.

“We feel very proud of what we’ve achieved and our wonderful team of staff who work so very hard in making the children’s experiences exceptional.”

Ms Wardlaw spent several hours at CCs, speaking with staff and parents and watching the children as they played and enjoyed their teatime. She acknowledged the “first-class partnership” the team had formed with primary school staff, enabling them to plan activities in line with the children’s interests and abilities.

She said: “Children have huge fun, laughing with friends while playing different games. For example, they run about excitedly outdoors in the dark with torches, exploring and investigating, looking and talking about the images they see lit up.

“Children show great enjoyment and motivation, and talk confidently with one another and enthusiastically to visitors.”

Ms Wardlaw praised the way staff acted as positive role models for the children, earning their respect and showing them how to deal with others courteously.

She added: “Children’s confidence in social situations is very high and they relish the opportunities to build new friendships, such as during teatime. They talk with great confidence and form very strong relationships with the staff.”

The only area highlighted for further improvement by Ms Wardlaw was the need to consider ways for children to enjoy outdoor play opportunities in all weathers.

