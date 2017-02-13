Pride as school gets Ofsted’s top rating for third time

A headteacher said she was “really proud” after her school was rated outstanding by Ofsted for the third time.

St Anthony’s School, in Woodlands Lane, which caters for children with special needs, underwent a short inspection by Janet Pearce, who published her findings in January.

Describing the school as “extremely well regarded among parents and other professionals” Ms Pearce said in her report: “A winning combination of deep knowledge of each pupil, outstanding teaching and assessment and a constant drive for improvement has assured the school’s continued success and pupils’ excellent progress.”

Teaching was seen to be “consistently excellent”, which enabled children to make “excellent progress” during their time at the school. They were found to be supported “extremely well” when it came to the development of their speech and communication skills.

Ms Pearce said all youngsters left the school with “appropriate skills and qualifications to help them take their next steps, whether towards further education, employment or supported living”.

The behaviour of the children, both in and out of lessons, was praised and Ms Pearce said: “They are unfailingly polite and friendly with adults, and also form strong friendships with each other.”

Headteacher Helen Ball said: “I am really proud of the staff, pupils and governors at St Anthony’s School”

“I have the pleasure of working with extremely gifted and dedicated staff and I am pleased that their outstanding practice and teamwork ensuring that pupils make outstanding progress in a fantastic learning environment has been recognised.

“I look forward to the school continuing to build on this success and would like to thank staff, governors, parents and pupils for the continued support for the school.”

To read the report in full, log on to Ofsted's website.

