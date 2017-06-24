Pupils spell out Day For Change message

Pupils at Singleton CE Primary School dressed in blue and white to support Unicef Day For Change.

The school, a Unicef Rights Respecting School, raised more than £80 to help children suffering from malnutrition in Liberia.

Pupils wore their new t-shirts for a walk around the village

The pupils led the school assembly and part in a range of fun activities linked to raising awareness of the issue of malnutrition.

These include weaving webbing in the blue and white colours of Unicef around the school perimeter fencing, decoupaging plates with images of food and decorating t-shirts with the Day For Change message.

The afternoon saw an aerial photograph created, using the children to make the Unicef message, and the day was rounded off with a walk around the village in the new t-shirts to promote the Day For Change.