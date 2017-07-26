Rolls-Royce Motor Cars supports MP’s ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to support the ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign, fronted by Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and Minister of State for School Standards.

The significant donation by Rolls-Royce concludes the campaign target to provide a book to every Year 4 pupil – more than 1000 children – in Mr Gibb’s constituency, to enjoy over the summer holidays.

The books in the scheme have been specifically chosen by schools and libraries to appeal to Year 4 students (8-9 years old), which is the age that most students start to read independently for the first time.

The books selected cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading.

Each book also includes a token for the child to take to their local library to sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, which runs across the country.

Participants in the scheme will be have the chance to win exciting prizes for themselves and their classmates.

Andrew Ball, global corporate communications manager, said: “We are delighted to support Nick Gibb’s ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign.

“Rolls-Royce is the world’s leading luxury manufacturer, but is equally a local company that strives to be an excellent neighbour and good community citizen.

“We work with many local schools, colleges and universities and the campaign was a natural extension of this ongoing support.”

Nick Gibb said: “I am hugely grateful to Rolls-Royce for sponsoring my ‘Read to Succeed’ scheme and helping us to reach our target of giving away a book to every year 4 pupil in the constituency.

“Along with their support have been generous donations from businesses, individuals and community groups across the local area.

“I hope the children will enjoy their book and it will inspire them to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge at the local library for a chance to win one of the excellent prizes.”