School supports family in need

Teachers from Sidlesham Primary School have plunged into a muddy challenge to help a family in need.

Describing themselves as unfit and anti-exercise, the team took on Tough Mudder and raised more than £2,500 for the Wigginton family.

Primrose is in reception at the school and her sister, Daisy, has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma cancer.

The family also has a baby, Willow, and as dad Darren is self-employed, the amount of time spent in hospital is seriously affecting their finances.

The children held a sponsored silence for a whole day and raised an amazing £3,000 to help the family, so the teachers felt it was their turn to do their bit.

Head teacher Alison Bardsley led the team at Tough Mudder on Saturday, tackling five miles of mud-drenched obstacles and challenges.

She said: “We are committed to doing our best for Daisy, who has just found out she has a place at our school to start in September.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/teachers-tackle-tough-mudder for more information.