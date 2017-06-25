Slindon College showcase dazzles

Students from the creative arts department at Slindon College have presented a dazzling showcase of their diverse and highly-talented work.

Work from pupils across all art disciplines and year groups went on display.

Head teacher David Quick said: “The work produced was truly spectacular and illustrated the very high standards attained by the creative minds of our pupils.

“Our GCSE and A-level results within the creative arts faculty are expected to be of the highest standard yet again this year.”

This included year seven textiles in the form of lino cushion covers and watercolour painting, year eight distorted self-portrait drawings and year nine 3D dazzleboats.

The upper school presented work of year ten graphics students plus textile, graphics, photography and DT from year 11 and A-level students.