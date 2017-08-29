The Academy, Selsey to investigate special consideration for GCSE art results

The exams officer for The Academy, Selsey, has said she is unhappy with how exam boards have compensated GCSE art students for the effects of last year’s fire.

Speaking on results day last week, Susie Timney said she couldn’t promise any grades would be re-marked, but she would be looking into the process that was followed.

The huge fire in August 2016 destroyed 75 per cent of the school, along with coursework that would have been used towards the two-year course.

Miss Timney said: “I’m not happy with what they’ve done with special consideration.

“We’re in a strange situation her but obviously we lost a year’s worth of work and I need to investigate how the children are being compensated.

“I’m not entirely sure they’ve followed the process they said they would.”

Headteacher Tom Garfield said: “We will work in the best interests of students, with the current grades being those that they have.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.