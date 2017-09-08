The Prebendal welcomes first female head teacher

The Prebendal School in Chichester has begun a new chapter in its history with the arrival of its new head teacher.

Louise Salmond Smith is the first female head for The Prebendal, the oldest school in Sussex.

Mrs Salmond Smith has taught in a variety of schools both in the maintained and independent sectors.

Expressing her delight at taking over, she said: “The Prebendal has an excellent reputation both locally and nationally.”

“A choir school falls in line so naturally with my own educational ethos and my passion for music but The Prebendal is not just a choir school, it’s an excellent school in its own right.

“I am thrilled to have become part of the family.”

Mrs Salmond Smith was head of junior school at Tormead School in Guildford prior to her appointment at The Prebendal.

Before Tormead, she was director of music and head of Year 5 and Year 6 at Hall Grove School in Bagshot.

The Prebendal is a nursery, pre-prep and prep school.

Its first head master is listed simply as John in 1121 and its rich history is thought to have dated back to the foundation of the Chichester Cathedral.

Its status as a Beach School means pupils benefit from outdoor learning with regular seaside trips.

