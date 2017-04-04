‘There’s no such thing as waste’

Children are being taught there is no such thing as rubbish, with the launch of a new art competition across West Sussex.

The eco beasts sculpture competition calls on young artists aged up to 14 years to create a piece from waste resources, with the slogan think before you throw.

Sussex Green Living, in partnership with Horsham Festival and West Sussex County Council waste prevention team, has urged nurseries, schools and young person’s uniformed organisations throughout the county to take part.

Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living, said: “We wanted to teach children to look at waste disposal differently. We hope to inspire them to make something beautiful from waste - creating the mindset ‘there is no such thing as rubbish - just a waste resource in the wrong place’ and raising awareness of the environmental benefits and importance of waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

She launched the competition at Chichester Free School during a science day, when she delivered six Waste Warrior workshops highlighting the environmental need to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Carrie worked with 180 children from reception, year one and year two, while one of the teachers ran a green art session for the children, where they made some eco beast sculptures.

Richard Cook, eco-schools co-ordinator, said: “This was an amazing day for us all at Chichester Free School. The children have enjoyed learning about ways of reducing waste and recycling and reusing what waste we do create.

“Taking part in this competition has firmly put waste reduction to the forefront for all staff and children at CFS and utilised our passion, innovation and teamwork to act on a massive environmental issue in a truly beautiful way.”

The competition has four age categories and the deadline for entry is June 30 at 4pm. Judging will take place as part of Horsham Festival in Horsham Park on Sunday, July 9.

