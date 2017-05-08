Thorney Island school is heart safe

Thorney Island Primary is the latest school to receive a defibrillator from The Connor Saunders Foundation.

The charity was set up in memory of a man who died aged 19 after a single punch during an argument in Rottingdean in 2012.

Connor’s mother, Darran Saunders, and sister, Courtney Saunders-Jones, presented the gift to head teacher Dean Saunders.

Mrs Saunders said: “It was an honour to spend time in the school to help make it heart safe. We hope they never have to use it but should they need to in an emergency, it is there to help save a life.”

More than 50 schools have now benefited from the foundation’s campaign to continue the legacy of life-saving.

Sarah McCrossan, school business manager, said: “It was an extremely emotional assembly. We are incredibly proud to be a Heartsafe School and thank the Connor Saunders Foundation for providing us with a defibrillator and training to make this possible.”

Connor died on April 14, 2012. He loved life and his family set up the foundation to keep his memory and legacy alive. It supports three causes close to Connor’s heart, supplying defibrillators and the required training, providing professional football coaching for children with disabilities and learning difficulties, and raising awareness for organ donation. It also presents the anti-violence One Punch Workshop at secondary schools to raise awareness.