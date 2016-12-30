Well-behaved tots earn high praise from Ofsted

The behaviour, development and welfare of children at The Old School Nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The nursery, in Bersted Street, was visited by inspector Julie Bruce on December 5 and her findings were published on the 29th.

Ms Bruce gave the nursery a ‘good’ rating overall, praising the support given by staff as “exceptional” and the behaviour of the children as “superb”.

Her report stated: “Children make good progress and learn a range of skills that prepare them well for school. Children who have special educational needs flourish and progress extremely well.”

Children were seen to display “very high levels of imagination” while staff proved they had a “clear idea of children’s abilities and understand their favourite ways to learn”.

The nursery was last inspected in 2013, when it also received a ‘good’ rating. Ms Bruce said that, since then, staff and leaders had worked “very well” to make improvements.

To read the report in full, log on to Ofsted's website.

