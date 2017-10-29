Wellbeing project is given a boost

A wellbeing project for schoolchildren has been given a boost.

Five Ways to Wellbeing, which was launched two years ago by Chichester District council, gives pupils the skills they need to look after their emotional wellbeing.

Now, Natures Way Foods has come on board, teaming up with the council’s youth engagement team to sponsor the successful project.

Stephanie Jones, business insight and communications manager, said: “We feel that the Five Ways to Wellbeing scheme is a great link to our brand and strategy and more importantly will provide excellent support to pupils in school.

“We are delighted to partner with Chichester District Council’s Five Ways to Wellbeing scheme and are pleased to support this proactive approach to wellbeing for children.”

The project works with primary school classes and asks children to focus on five positive actions they can incorporate into their daily lives as individuals and as part of their community.

The five actions are connect, be active, keep learning, take notice and give.

They encourage social interaction and kindness, helping the children to feel happier and more satisfied about life.

Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services, said: “Five Ways to Wellbeing shows children some essential ways to help them look after their emotional wellbeing both now and as they progress in their lives.

“Today’s young people experience a variety of pressure, more than ever before, and as a society we are much more aware of how this affects our young people’s wellbeing.

“Five Ways is about helping children learn how to approach life in general so that they can keep well.”

The workshops are fun but provide a thought-provoking way to build confidence and improve positivity.

So far, more than 600 children across 12 schools have taken part. The team has just started the new round of sessions at Medmerry Primary School in Selsey.

New for this academic year, the wellbeing team is planning to pilot Five Ways at a secondary school in the area in order to reach an older age group.