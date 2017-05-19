Your chance to design a flag for joust

Schools and youth groups are being invited to design their own flag to be hung at this year’s Loxwood Joust, happening on August 5&6 and 12&13.

Every flag is designed in a Medieval style design based on heraldry.

The designs and symbols often reflect the child’s name or environment, be that a school, group or the local area, or they have just been creative for fun!

A ‘thanks’ is then given to each group in the Joust’s festival programme and a sign is placed in the Field of Flags with both the children’s names and school’s or club’s name.

Maurice Bacon, the Joust’s organiser said: “Each year the children make some amazing flags and we love seeing these pennants really setting the scene for the mediaeval fun ahead. We know from the feedback we get that the children love making them and are so proud to see their creations flying at such a great event. ”

The Loxwood Joust supplies the fabric material that the design is created on and also provides some suggestions and information on heraldry. Each flag will then be hung in the Field of Flags at the entrance to the Loxwood Joust mediaeval festival at The Loxwood Meadow for the duration of the festival.

If you would like your school or group to participate in this year’s Field of Flags, or would like some more information on the Flags, please contact Maurice Bacon on maurice@loxwoodjoust.co.uk.