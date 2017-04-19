Elderly woman injured in Selsey Road collision

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a collision involving two cars yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said a Ford Mondeo and Toyota Rav 4 collided in Selsey Road, in Sidlesham, just before 4.30pm.

The injured woman, who was in one of the cars, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, to be treated for a minor head injury, according to police.

